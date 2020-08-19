To the editor:
In response to Mr. Pocklington's recent letter to the editor, I would like to make a few comments. LaGrange County, as you note, is an Amish and English community — also, I might add — Hispanic, African American, a small community of Muslim, and likely other small ethnic/religious clans.
It would seem that preserving the county's "unique character" should address all cultures with equal attention.
I have been well acquainted with LaGrange County farming families for a very long time, having been born and raised on the farm here as well as my parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Although a possibility, I would suggest that the majority of farmers would prefer to farm land rather than set up solar farms. Majority of these farmers know the consequences of signing on to long term contracts as many already do so with the agricultural products they produce or on the land they rent. Do not the Amish use solar energy? The future of this county and the nation is heading toward this type of energy, like it or not, so perhaps they too might like to devote the large land purchases they typically make to this sustainable energy source.
LaGrange County is known as the Puppy Mill Capital of the Midwest due to the large number of Amish facilities. This includes the 100 female breeding facility (plus the males, puppies) that was recently approved. I don't like the fact that my home county is known for this but the powers that be believe that they are good sound businesses. I don't like the idea of large solar farms either; breaking up large areas of farm land for small home sites is reducing food production rapidly and with the burgeoning population worldwide, how will we feed the masses? I especially hate the loss of wooded areas, wetlands, and the like, home to wildlife for generations, that are consistently destroyed with the advancement of small and large agricultural operations, which includes the picturesque home/farm sites along the highways leading into this county.
A final comment, the Amish can vote whenever they wish; just register like everyone else. They have voted in the past and will likely continue to do so. Perhaps if all people appreciated the benefits reaped from this county, state, nation, they would consistently vote on all issues, not just what might affect them
Gary Litke
LaGrange
