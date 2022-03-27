Reader responds to specifics of a previous letter
To the editor:
I am relatively new to the area, but I am not new to local politics. I have an interest in staying informed and have found myself quite interested in the DeKalb County Sheriff election. I read a recent letter to the editor from Brad and Mart Grimm. I felt it is important to respond to the specifics outlined in this letter.
It was mentioned that “candidate Thomas says if elected, he will eliminate the ban on cell phones currently in place at the courthouse.” The letter goes on to read “The fact is that the sheriff alone cannot do this on his own. He must petition the County Commissioners and all three judges whom so passes the ordinance, which the sheriff then enforces the ordinance”.
It is my understanding that the Grimm’s are correct in this statement. The sheriff alone cannot eliminate the current cell phone ban that is in place; however, the Grimm’s are incorrect on stating that candidate Thomas said he will eliminate the ban. If you visit candidate Thomas’ website at bradythomasforsheriff.com or his Facebook page Brady Thomas for Sheriff, you can read his platform. I have also heard candidate Thomas speak at public meetings on this very topic. What candidate Thomas has expressed is that he would look to petition the commissioners in favor of eliminating the cell phone ban. Candidate Thomas is not in favor of the cell phone ban (which I side with him on this matter) and because of that, he states he will work with the commissioners and follow the proper channels to help rid this ban. The difference between Candidate Thomas’ and Candidate Cserep’s stance, is that Thomas wants to petition to eliminate the ban whereas Cserep has petitioned to implement the ban and feels strongly about keeping this ban.
The Grimms also mention “Brady Thomas says that if elected he would allow courthouse employees to bypass the security in place in the courthouse”. The Grimms write the sheriff cannot do this alone and this must be approved by commissioners and judges. The Grimms further say that this would be spending even more money to make the access secure and possible for the employee to enter. Again, Candidate Thomas writes in his platform and has spoken publicly about wanting to find a better solution for employees to enter the courthouse. Candidate Thomas expresses that as sheriff, he will collaborate with all those involved to come up with a more reasonable, practical measure for employees’ access to their employment.
I must say, I’m confused on how this would cost more money to make the access secure and possible. Several businesses in the public and private sector have locked buildings. Employees have badges or ID cards. Some still even have the old fashion key. Having an access badge or a key is probably something that was already in place or is in place. I would assume the maintenance man taking out the trash probably has a key to the backdoor. Why would it be so burdensome to allow all employees keys to the backdoor? Again, these are things candidate Thomas has mentioned that he would like to explore and change. What the change looks like is unknown due to having to collaborate with other members.
What candidate Thomas has “promised” is that he will look to change what is in place. He does not agree with what is in place. There certainly is a difference in saying you are going to do something and saying that you are going to petition to do something. In a time of “fake news”, I felt it was necessary to inform readers of what I have learned throughout watching this campaign.
Check out candidate Thomas’ website at bradythomasforsheriff.com to read his platform and ideas.
Jessie David
St. Joe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.