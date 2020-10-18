To the editor:
Why not use part of the county farm for the new road department? Sewer and water is already run to the county detention facility. Extend Potter Drive and also a driveway to County Road 40. Access to Route 8 is readily available.
The bridge over 69 already handles truck traffic every day. Wouldn't this save the county taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars the council wants to spend just buying land? The Compost Facility is already out there. The farm is already doomed for development, according to the commissioners. So help out its demise and save the taxpayers some money.
Tammy Dwyer
Corunna
