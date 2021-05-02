25 years ago
• Members of the Noble County Fair Board, the board’s Grand Slam Grandstand Fund-Raising Committee, contractors, politicians and Noble County Community Fair supporters gathered at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville to break ground for a new $400,000 grandstand. The aluminum and steel structure will be built on the site where the former century-old wooden structure was located before it was destroyed by fire in October 1995. The fund-raising committee has raised approximately $160,000 for the new structure. Breaking the ground were state Sen. Robert Meeks, R-LaGrange; board and committee members, Al Milleman, Scott Uhl, Jerry Donley and Ross Jett; and fund-raising committee chairman, Dennis Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.