25 years ago
• Flo and Glen Steele of Ligonier are off to see their son, Glen, compete for the University of Michigan in the granddaddy of all bowl games — the Rose Bowl — in Pasadena, California. Their son is the most heralded football player ever to come out of Noble County. The 1992 graduate of West Noble High School was named to the coaches’ All American Football Team this year, and that award was on top of the First Team All BIg Ten honors he received earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.