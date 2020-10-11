To the editor:
What happened to the referendum?
Has anyone noticed that the word referendum has been almost completely left out of the discussion for school board election. Probably with very good reason for some candidates.
Less than a year ago, the stakeholders of DeKalb Central School District voted down a proposal to spend a great deal of money on questionable expenditures and not by any small margin. Yet no one is talking about it. At least not the people who supported this idea and were so badly defeated.
Wait, Heather Krebs has brought to our attention that she works for Fort Wayne schools and has passed three referendums in Fort Wayne. Really! I don't give a "Rats Patoot" about Fort Wayne schools. I care about DeKalb Central.
And why didn't you bring up the fact that you were president of the school board at the time of this defeat? The only one ever in the history of DeKalb Central High School.
I have yet to hear anyone on the school board, other than Greg Lantz, or any administrators admit to the defeat. In fact, superintendent Teders started his "Listening Tour" by telling us they have no intention of not completing everything on the referendum. Nothing is being taken off the board. This simply flies in the face of our democracy. They are more or less telling us they are above whatever the majority wants.
The only way the voters can have their wishes met, is to change the school board. Jeff Johnson and John Davis will work with Greg Lantz to get this done.
I urge everyone who voted against the referendum to vote for Jeff Johnson and John Davis.
Reggie Stafford
Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.