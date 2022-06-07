I would like to personally thank all of the dozens of volunteers and community groups that helped make this year’s Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival a success. Despite the early morning storms, we had a great turnout and the families and children in attendance all had a wonderful time!
So, thank you to the following: the Kendallville Police Department, the Kendallville Fire Department, Deputy Sheriff Brian Walker, and Rotary member Matt Rickey for volunteering to help with the dunk tank; Bruce Teegarden and Sheryl Prentice for providing the beautiful princess carriage rides; Chris McCreery with AirTime Jumps for donating a bounce house for the day; the Kendallville, Ligonier, and Noble County libraries for hosting the Fairy Village and story-telling; Joe Sells for donating the bubble machine; Lisa Stuckey at WhatchamaCAKES for hosting another excellent Fairy Tea Party; the Kendallville Street Department for ensuring we had adequate power for the event; Dawn McGahan and the Parks Department for donating the soccer net and support with the mobile stage; members of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council for helping throughout the day with various duties; Visit Noble County for sponsoring the event; the Kendallville Rotary Club for sponsoring the stage; Gaslight Theatre for theater performances throughout the day; Sparkle and Shine Dance Studio for dance performances throughout the day; KPC Media and Steve Garbacz for hosting the photo booth and giving us great media coverage; Hosler Realty for sponsoring the goody bags and allowing us to use their lobby for various children’s activities; the Streich family and the Hosler family for jumping in to volunteer as needed; Experience the Heart of Kendallville board members for their volunteer support that day; the staff at Lake City Bank for hosting the Experience the Heart of Kendallville vendor booth; officer John Dixon for providing security at the event; Noble County Disposal for donating the trash cans; Your Party Princess, Celestial Circus, Sweetcakes Entertainment, and Mark’s Ark for providing family-friendly entertainment throughout the day; Steve Johnson for cooking all day; Casey Hogestyn for bringing the ever-popular Toby the Unicorn; Scott Baker and the team from the Gauntlet for helping with set up; Susan Graber and Luke Mory for playing the role of Peter Pan; goody bag donors: ProFed, Northeastern Center, Reick Insurance, Kendallville Public Library, Lake City Bank, Hosler Realty, Thrive by 5, Betty Lou Designs, Kendallville Daycare, Kendallville Police Department, Kendallville Fire Department, Horizon Bank; along with the following generous 2022 sponsors of Experience the Heart of Kendallville: Noble County Disposal, Thomas & Rita Rae Korner. ColorMaster, Northeastern Center, Alum-Elec, Quick Tanks, CSB, Black & Ramer, Jansen Law, Love Me Two Times on Main, The Pure Dream, Don Gura State Farm, Betty Lou Designs, Dep Hornberger, Jenna Anderson, Mayor Handshoe, and Tara Streb.
It truly takes a village to pull off an event like the Fairy Fest, and I couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
If I have forgotten anyone on this list, I sincerely apologize.
Kristen Johnson
Kendallville Main Street manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.