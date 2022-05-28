25 years ago
• One of downtown Kendallville’s landmark buildings has been torn down. Dump trucks carried away the debris, piles of more than 80 years of memories as the Bertsch Building, formerly the home of the V&A Restaurant and the Jade Buddha, will be replaced with Family Video, based in Springfield, Illinois. The building once housed a number of restaurants, going back to the early 1920s, with Fulk’s Lunch Car. Other businesses included Hubbard’s Cupboard, Browand & Hostetler, Merle Forker Cafe, Westphal’s Cafe, V&A Restaurant, owned by the late Vince and Tony Caruncia, Kendallite Inn, The Landmark, and the Jade Buddha.
