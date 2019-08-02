To the editor:
This letter is to my fellow veterans in the area. Jimelle Carpeting has had a beautiful display installed in front of their store. It is a tribute to the military.
I stopped in and thanked them. I am asking you to thank them too. They must have paid a lot for it. Thank you again Jimelle.
Ken Wilcoxson
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.