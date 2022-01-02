90 years ago
• The Harker’s Fighting Five went through a stiff practice in preparation for their game with Albion at the “C” in Kendallville tonight. The Brimfield Aces and the South Milford Wonders will play the preliminary game at 7:30. Walter Penrod of the local high school will officiate at the games. The lineups are: Kendallville — Forwards, F. Henry or Teders and L. Henry; center, C. Nartker; guards, P. Henney and L. Dixon. Albion — Forwards, French and Butler; center, Prickett or Singleton; guards, Naggart and Friemeyer.
