To the editor:
I was just thinking on how they vote for our country's leaders. I think when, and hope when they vote, that they look at what that representative stands for. Hopefully it's someone with respect, morals and a family person, because they need someone who is confident, understanding, who listens to both sides and can reach agreements without violence. Always fair. To always protect the people of the United States to be proud of our president and our Congress, that should keep us safe and equal to always look at the most important items first, to keep the country running safely and to keep as many working as possible, to stop as many wars with other countries, with compromise and respect, but never back down from keeping us, the people safe. To keep our military on alert through crisis, so we don't get weak and vulnerable to anyone's prey and be careful who we trust. Stop wars among us in the United States so we aren't weak.
Hopefully those voting will really consider what they want for us, the people.
Sheri Strong
Garrett
