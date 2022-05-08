High Fives
High fives to Dr. Terry Gaff of Kendallville who received the “Outstanding Trail Advocate” award April 26 in Carmel from The Greenways Foundation. The statewide, non-profit organization advocates for, develops and maintains recreational and transportation trails across Indiana. Gaff was and continues to be a prime reason for the founding and ongoing successful growth of Noble Trails, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents of Noble County through trail development.
