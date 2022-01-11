To the editor:
Thank you for your coverage of the large condominium project underway on Crooked Lake. I must respectfully state that your coverage has appeared biased in favor of the large real estate developers and contractors advancing this project, at the expense of fully researched articles examining all the issues and the many Crooked Lake residents and other Steuben County residents who value our county's excellent comprehensive plan. One example are the several references to "one neighbor" Margaret Rockwood filing an appeal for judicial review with the inference that she is acting alone in opposition.
The full truth is that hundreds showed up at both BZA meetings in opposition to the project and signed petitions in opposition. Many attempted to present their legitimate concerns at the first meeting but were treated very rudely by the BZA who appeared to have already informally given the project a go ahead without knowing all the facts. The 100's of citizens standing with Margaret Rockwood are reasonable people who are only asking Steuben County to be true to the best version of themselves as written in their own plan documents.
The Steuben County lakes are our most precious natural resource. This project is simply too large ... the size of the old Angola High School (now the county offices) or a strip mall. The BZA was asked by the developers to make a "Special Exception." For the sake of the common good of our county, we do not believe this request should have been granted and pray that Judge Wheat in his judicial review finds likewise.
Peter Walters
Angola
Editor's note: KPC Media has accurately reported that there were numerous people opposed to the Casey's Landing condominium project during zoning meetings and that the court filing only lists one plaintiff in the legal review challenging the Board of Zoning Appeals decision.
