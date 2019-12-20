To the editor:
For the second year in a row, Hamilton Community School has donated gifts to the Northeastern Center for families in need.
“Small town, small school, big dreams” is a phrase that truly represents the students and faculty at HCS. Teachers, like Mike Smith, who reach out to others in their county to offer support through the holidays exemplify what it means to model humanity to students. The decision to adopt a family is made by the students and supported by the HCS faculty.
Mr. Smith states that students “think it is really kind and feel good about making a child’s Christmas special.”
This year, Hamilton Community School has truly helped to create “big dreams,” as they have reached out beyond their own county and have supported families in the neighboring county of LaGrange.
On behalf of the Northeastern Center, Shelley Lafferty (Angola area director) and Nicole Johnson-Smith (LaGrange area director) we want to thank the students at Hamilton Community School for having the “small town, small school, big dreams” mission.
Michael Steigmeyer
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.