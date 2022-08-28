25 years ago
• A special enrollment was held at the Kendallville Moose Lodge to honor three men who have completed 50-year-memberships in the Loyal Order of the Moose. They are Doyne Kitchen, Allen Becker and Jim Koons. New members are Ron Neldon, Charles Buckingham, Freeman Diehm and David Diehm. Moose 1301 governor Jack Jarrett was also present.
