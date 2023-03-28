To the Editor:
The Noble County Parks & Recreation Spring Summit will be held on April 26, at Augusta Hills LRCC, 2080 W 300 N, Albion, IN 46701.
The Noble County Parks and Recreation Board's Mission: Through cooperation with existing Parks and Recreation entities, inventory existing recreational opportunities and determine future needs to serve the unincorporated area of Noble County.
Attention Noble County Parks, Recreation, and Outdoor Activities stakeholders! Held bi-annually, you're invited to reconnect and learn with partners & stakeholders in Noble County, IN, Parks & Recreation initiatives and amenities. This year's theme is collaboration and new initiatives. Reconnect and learn with partners and stakeholders in Noble County, IN, Parks, and Recreation initiatives and amenities. RSVP Today via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/d/united-states--indiana/noble-county-spring-summit/
Join the Noble County Parks & Recreation Board of Directors for an opportunity to network, offer community and organizational updates, and share opportunities to collaborate, leverage funding, and more.
Spring Agenda items include Networking. Light refreshments. Welcome & Board Introduction. Augusta Hills Learning & Recreation Center Presentation and facility tour. Hear Rent. Fun self-service Kayak Kiosk Presentation and opportunities for installation in Noble County Waterways. A New Initiatives Breakout Session and Collaboration Round Table. Business Card Swap. Door Prize Giveaway. Group Photo. Fall Summit Sign Up and more!
Please share detailed reports from your organization / outdoor assets before the meeting and by April 21, by contacting Noble County Parks Board Secretary Grace Caswell at grace@visitnoblecounty.com. Your organization's news and contact information will be featured in the Spring Summit Binder, given to all attendees at Check-in. Please bring 50 copies of any brochures or flyers you wish to share with attendees.
SAVE THE DATE for the Noble County Parks Board Fall Summit on Oct. 11, at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center near Wolf Lake, where tools and insights on Marketing and Grant Writing will be the focus/theme.
Please, reach out to Vice President Diann Scott for more details, or check out our recently updated website at www.noblecoparks.wixsite.com/website
Diann Scott
NCBP, Vice President
