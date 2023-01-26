To the Editor:
There are times in life when you self-reflect and realize you have been a bit of a hypocrite. I am not proud to say that I have found myself in that situation. I teach my students and my own children that they should actively learn and pursue knowledge and not live life passively yet that is what I have done when it comes to being involved in government.
Don’t get me wrong, my husband and I give back to our community. He spent several years as the president of Riverdale Youth League and I spent several years on the board for Eastside Little League Football. He coaches multiple youth sports and I teach. We are both very passionate about the development and success of the youth in DeKalb County. The reality is that I have used my busy schedule as an excuse to let others carry the weight of developing, growing, and overseeing what is in the best interest of our county. I have lived here, utilized the county’s resources, and enjoyed the benefits that have come from the work, sweat, and determination of others. I have exercised my right to vote and maybe read an occasional article while blindly counting on our elected officials to make decisions for us. I have been complacent because DeKalb County is beautiful, desirable, growing, and successful. I became over confident in our elected official’s decision-making skills and had a false sense of security that I didn’t need to be engaged.
Solar coming to my front door has taught me a hard-learned lesson that complacency kills. It kills our way of life, it kills our ability to identify inefficiencies in processes and procedures, and it kills our system of checks and balances meant to keep everyone honest and transparent.
Benjamin E. Mays said that “The tragedy of life is often not in our failure, but rather in our complacency; not in our doing too much, but rather in our doing too little; not in our living above our ability, but rather in our living below our capabilities.” Complacency is now threatening to cost our county its heritage, culture, and beauty, but it is never too late to get involved and be a part of the change you wish to see.
Maybe it is time for a call to action? I vow to never again be complacent. I vow to continue to fight for you if you haven’t decided to fight for yourself. I vow to be involved, with you if you are currently involved, and against you if you do not have the best interests of our county at the front of every decision you make. I encourage my fellow citizens, neighbors, friends, and family members to do the same.
Jessica Shull
Butler
