To the editor:
I read with interest in the Tuesday, Jan. 7, edition of The Star the article entitled "New signs to warn visitors about courthouse screening."
Rick Ring stated that "there isn't a courthouse out there that they don't have the same restrictions." This is not an accurate statement. The Miami County (Indiana), as of mid-December, had no such restrictions to enter the courthouse. No metal detectors. No wand scans. And no restrictions on entering with a cell phone and does not appear to change that anytime soon. They instead have video cameras to monitor foot traffic.
I wholeheartedly agree that the only people allowed to take a firearm or knife into the courthouse should be law enforcement personnel and cell phones have no place in a court room during a trial.
Like most people, I enter the courthouse a few times a year to pay property tax or some other mundane function and see no logical reason to leave my phone in my car. As for the sandwich board signs outside the courthouse, my first thought was it reminded me of Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany, reminding people that they were leaving the American sector. Not very welcoming and they detract from the natural beauty of the building.
Layne Lassiter
Auburn
