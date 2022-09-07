To the Editor:
To the head of the Albion Park Department: Quite a few concerns are on the minds of the townspeople. The main one is the illegal, irresponsible way that the concrete smearing in the ditch banks, has gone on for far too long.
The south end of Hidden Diamonds, where the property meets up with a Kay Truelove relative's property, who all but donated his land to you, is a disaster. The concrete you smeared on the walls three years ago, is finally being washed away and is destroying a bridge that Kay Truelove helped put on 60 years ago. It lasted all this time until you decided to smear the concrete on the ditch walls. And the bridge was also supposed to be replaced by the Park Department, as part of the whole land deal. There are huge chunks of concrete washing away. You have done a fabulous job of helping erode and destroy this great place you call Hidden Diamonds.
Man up and fix it, head of the Albion Parks Department. Please!!
Jerrod Norris
Albion
