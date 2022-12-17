Student government members at South Side Elementary collected nonperishable food items last week to donat to the Friendship Food Pantry. More than 1,500 items were collected from Dec. 1-12. Student government members in the third through fifth grades were Matt Shull, Lacey Spencer, Keith Cramer, Morgan Moulin, Kari Barrett, Nichole Miller, Emily Toole, Stephen Warrener, A.J. Risedorph, Kyle Johnson, Jo Bowers, Brandon Marcum, Elizabeth Ernsberger, Matt Reihm, Lily Bell, Jeremy Gaff, Tiffany Kelham, Christina Handshoe, Leah Cleveland, Jamie Dudley, Kristie Irwin and Jenny Durbin.
