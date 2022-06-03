To the Editor:
I recently read a letter to the editor, from Kevin Kell. And I was appalled to see his white nationalism openly on display for everyone to see.
He parroted the lie of the Great Replacement Theory by claiming immigrants are “replacing” white people in America. We are a nation of immigrants, unless you are part of an indigenous peoples group, you sir, have no right to basically tell people to “go back where you came from.”
You sir, aren't from here. Your family were immigrants at one point too. What's wrong with allowing people to immigrate from other countries? Answer that, we want to know, I want to know. Is it because they might not have the same skin color? Why is it? Tell us.
But yet Kevin Kell is an American, the immigrants will be Americans soon also, then what? Well we all saw what happened in Buffalo, New York, when white nationalism mixed with “The Great Replacement Theory.”
You might think I'm an alarmist, but most alarmists are right.
And I should point out, this man thinks Jim Banks is not radical enough.
Victoria Woods
Angola
