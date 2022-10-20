To the Editor:
The Baron fight song still echoes in my head after all these years, “Go Ye Barons of DeKalb, raise your banner, show your pride. ...” This fight song embodies the pride of persevering on the practice field to lead teams to “reign supreme” on the game days of various sporting competitions.
As I have matured in wisdom and faith however, it has become clear to me that pride in dominating and controlling people in a sports competition is not the kind of pride essential in a civil society. In fact, this kind of pride in power has nurtured our country’s current chaotic state where neighbors become political enemies, guns are idolized and marginalized people are treated with disdain. Electing leaders who emphasize power instead of people turns our country into a sad place of hate and division.
But there is a better way. Let us elect candidates who prioritize people before politics, kindness before control, and cooperation before competition. Zach Heimach is one of these candidates. He is running for Indiana State Senate in District 14 and he wants to redirect politics and policies so they actually help people. He is passionate about making Indiana a place where we can “show our pride” by improving the lives of people, all people. He actually reminds me of my late father, Rev. William Heimach, who would be very proud of the person Zach has become.
I am a Baron and I showed my pride when I helped my 1977 baseball team to the IHSAA Baseball Finals. But that was only a game. People are much more important. I urge you to vote for Zach Heimach. He has always put people before politics. I should know. I am his Uncle Bob.
I back Zach.
Rev. Robert Heimach (DHS ’77)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.