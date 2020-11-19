To the editor:
This letter no way condones irresponsible actions for people who are not survivors of COVID-19. Your personal protection is on you and your beliefs!
But how's come we don't have any survivors of COVID-19? Where are these people that have passed the COVID test, recovered from the virus, and why are they still being locked down? Why doesn't anyone want to talk to these survivors and ask them how they feel about the current roll back of lock downs or wearing a mask?
Surviving a virus puts natural antibodies in our bodies to ward off the virus again, which has the same effect as having a vaccine injected into our bodies. So why are the survivors of COVID-19 being treated like the people who have not contracted it? They can't contract it again and if you can't contract it, you can't spread it.
They should be out enjoying life, being free of worry, boosting our economy, and free of the mandates put on by our government. Let these people free. You know who they are. You have been keeping track of everything else COVID-19 related.
Eric Holcomb, how many Hoosiers have survived the virus? There is story here and I want to hear it.
Jim Chorpenning
Kendallville
