To our friends:
We hope this letter finds you well and pray that things are going better for you all with the uncertainties of the last 18 months. Sitting here today, having formed the Families for Freedom military support group just a month after the events of 9/11/2001, we never expected to still be needed 20 years later ... but we are. As a matter of fact, our group is now serving second generation members. Yes, the children of our first members are now serving in the military. We are very proud of them and thank them for their service as well.
Families for Freedom is still here, and even though the pandemic has kept us from meeting in person, it has not kept us from reaching out to our troops.
Recently the troops have been pulled out of Afghanistan, and we're thankful for that; however, what will happen now? What will our troops be asked to do next? Where will they have to go? We cannot begin to guess, but we know our young people will still be needed to protect our country and our allies all over the world.
There was a day that everyone respected our flag and our service men and women, and even our police officers. But today, our troops are not always respected for the work they do, from protecting our borders to helping feed those devastated by hurricanes and other natural disasters. They need to hear from us at home telling them they are appreciated, and we're still behind them. Because of that we still send greetings, care packages and gift cards (for their birthdays and several other holidays) to our local service men and women serving all over the world.
So again, this year, we are kicking off our campaign to help us continue sending these uplifting tokens of our appreciation to all our local troops in the coming year. We hope, if you are able, you can help us again with your donation. These gifts from their hometown are greatly appreciated by all our troops and help to keep their spirits up. If you find you have the means to send any donation to help us continue with our support, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Be assured, your donation will be used to make a difference in a soldier’s life. Whether or not you are able to contribute financially, please continue to support our troops with your prayers.
We, at Families for Freedom, sincerely thank you for your past 20 years of support and wish you all an upcoming Happy Holiday season.
Tax deductible donations can be mailed to:
Families for Freedom
c/o Sara Fisher
1421 N. Lima Rd.
Kendallville, IN 46755
God bless you for your continued support of our troops.
LeAnn Conley
Sara Fisher
Families for Freedom co-chairpersons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.