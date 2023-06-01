To the Editor:
Are you a small business owner or job seeker looking to amplify your online presence and achieve success in your professional life? Look no further than the Summer of Success Seminars, a series of free in-person workshops and webinars presented by the Avilla Area Chamber in collaboration with Grow with Google and other business-focused groups and services.
This exciting opportunity is sponsored by Avilla Area Chamber Elite Investors Renewable Energy Systems, Northeast Indiana Broadcasting, and Silver Horse Social, and offers a wealth of valuable information and resources to help you achieve your goals. Whether you're looking to elevate your marketing strategies, enhance your cybersecurity measures, or simply polish your online presence, these virtual seminars have got you covered.
Throughout the Summer of Success Seminars, experts and thought leaders will share their insights and expertise, delivering practical tips and tricks to help you succeed in today's rapidly changing business landscape. From mastering the art of social media marketing to navigating the complexities of data privacy, this webinar series is designed to help you stay ahead of the curve, both professionally and personally.
So what are you waiting for? Join us for the Summer of Success Seminars and unlock the tools and resources you need to achieve your full potential. With this invaluable information at your fingertips, you'll be well on your way to success! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @avillachamber or visit our website chamberofavilla.org to learn when each seminar is open for registration.
Kevin Kelly
Avilla Chamber of Commerce
