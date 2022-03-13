To the editor:
Steve Garbacz: Thank you a thousand times for your educated and truthful editorial. With all the noise of the ravings and posturings that keep passing for the truth, your words were like a spring breeze of sanity.
My family is sick of the hatred that is being pushed on us from so many directions. It was wonderful to read your words. Thank you.
Joyce E. Goggin
Garrett
Editor's Note: This letter refers to a column that appeared on Tuesday's Opinion page titled ''Porn in schools is a stunt masking a real debate."
