To the editor:
Recently our DeKalb Health Officer issued a series of COVID-19 rules for our current “pandemic” to which I would like to respond.
In his announcement, Dr. Mark Souder made an explicit threat to enforce his mandates with “penalties.” His apathetic disregard toward our Civil Liberties was apparent and appalling as he expressed his desire to limit commerce by forcing the denial of service to people unwilling to submit to his orders.
While CV19 is real and has been truly devastating to so many, we still need to allow some logic and common sense to guide us as a whole. What about therapeutics, why are we not being educated on their effectiveness and availability? COVID survival rate is now at 99.97%!
Some very pertinent information needs to be considered when making proclamations of mandates that not only limit our Civil Liberties, but actually put us in more danger as they compromise our physical and mental health.
Common mask afflictions: shortness of breath, lightheadedness, headaches, mask rash, tooth and gum issues (mask mouth), lower exertion levels, loss of consciousness, anxiety & claustrophobia, trauma trigger, increased sweating, visual performance decline, short term memory affected, lower immunity to CV19 and other viruses.
Forced mask wearing is making us very susceptible to some other life threatening scenarios. More doctors are telling us that Bacterial Pneumonia due to masks is on the rise. While the so-called “fact checkers” dispute this, many experts around the globe are saying otherwise.
There is not one controlled study proving that masks are effective. But there have been randomized controlled trials that indicate that there is no advantage to wearing masks.
Why are we only given a one sided argument supported by those who benefit the most from keeping the population under fear-driven control?
Why are thousands, of experts being ignored and censored? Some of the world's best scientists and experts in biochemistry, toxicology, virology, immunology and epidemiologists are saying that CV19 is nothing near the danger or pandemic that some are working hard to convince us is true. I do not understand why our County Health Officer, someone educated in a science based profession is ignoring science.
Common-sense tells us that the arbitrary guidelines for distancing, face masks and limited operating hours, etc is anything but logical or proven effective. The minuscule odds of benefit and lack of science and logic in these practices that are supposedly protecting the public should give rise to question and debate.
Why are simple questions not being answered? DeKalb Homeland Security posts weekly updates, but neglects important statistics. Such as the co-morbidity and therapeutics as mentioned before. And how do current hospitalizations compare to past years? Why have flu numbers taken a dive? What is the true mortality rate?
Has anyone told you the popular PCR test being used for CV19 is so unreliable that it could not be used in a Court of Law? It can't differentiate between a dead and live virus. The inconsistencies are numerous. False positives are common.
The vast majority attest to CV19 symptoms feeling like a bad cold and then they feel fine after a few days. Why are we still acting like it is a death sentence? Why are we not focusing on protecting the vulnerable while allowing the healthy to live and breathe normally?
We haven't begun to address the psychological, emotional and mental harm being caused because of the CV19 mandates. It becomes more evident every week that COVID-19 is less of a threat than the mandates being forced upon us. Should we not be permitted to gauge our own risks?
It has been heartbreaking when I visit an establishment forcing patrons to participate in this charade. Too many are suffering needlessly. It's wrong.
Lori DeWitt
Auburn
