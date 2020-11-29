To the editor:
The year 2020 has clearly been trying for Hoosiers and northeast Indiana. It is hard to blame anyone for this pandemic as we continue to test the limits of societal structures. We have stressed and changed how we interact daily as a community. This has surely been hard on a lot of us.
As a local emergency physician I have had a front row seat to see the amazing nurses, staff, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physicians along with many others in our community spending countless hours prepping and adjusting to meet the community needs. This has been an effort from transport services to clinics and dialysis centers to emergency departments and ICUs.
The finances for individuals, practices and health systems have been turbulent. Medical treatments have been confusing and questioned. Emotions have plummeted because of fear and despair. Politicians have continued to meddle with medicine. This has led to a lot of questions and strain on the health care system and the people in it.
The hours of work, the stress that builds, the possible increased risks to one’s own health, missed events and toll on family are not all accounted for in compensation for the job.
Even with all of this added turmoil I have witnessed a lot of compassionate acts. Many people in health care have taken on this sacrifice without hesitation. To witness the innovation compassion and camaraderie has been amazing.
With all of this I am still thankful for this bright spot in this tragedy. These caring people in health care are a blessing. The ones that excel and hold themselves to a different standard I am in awe of. You should all be proud as we continue to fight this unprecedented pandemic. It really has not been hard to find something to be thankful for.
Tyler Johnson, D.O.
Leo
Emergency physician
