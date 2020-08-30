25 years ago
• Lt. Gov. Frank O’Bannon announced the Grand Indiana Auto Tour, a three-day, 500-mile event for classic automobiles, would start in Evansville on Aug. 30 and finish in Auburn on Sept. 1. The tour serves as the final “Year of the Car” event in a summer that includes the Indianapolis 500, Sunrayce 95 and Brickyard 400. The tour would arrive in Auburn in the midst of the world-famous Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.