You’ve got to spend money to make money, the saying goes.
This past week, Kendallville’s redevelopment commission, in the span of about an hour, developed and authorized a plan to offer up $300,000 to downtown building owners for facade work as an add-on to the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
The $2 million state grant will already help about a dozen building owners fix up their downtown buildings, but that’s only about half of the 25 buildings that were submitted for the project.
Instead of waiting for the next grant opportunity or shrugging their shoulders and saying “Oh well,” city leaders instead raised the stakes, pushing more of their own chips into the pot.
It’s now looking likely that around 20 buildings, plus or minus a few depending on how construction costs shake out, will get a facelift.
Pause for a moment and think about that.
In the span of two years, around 20 buildings in downtown Kendallville could get makeovers they’ve gone decades without.
That’s a transformation, about as close to overnight as you can get when it comes to government money and construction.
What’s happening in Kendallville is also a good case for why these types of community grants are effective, because the investment made via grant spurs further investment in the community.
Within the $2 million grant, the city had to provide a $200,000 match, while building owners will have to put in 15% of their construction costs, another $300,000.
Then, Kendallville wasn’t satisfied with leaving motivated building owners out in the cold, so it opened up its wallet to offer another $300,000. That grant program will require a 25% match from building owners, drawing out another $75,000 in private investment.
And, a year-plus from now when those facade projects are done, expect to see additional investment begin to roll. When half of the downtown looks sharp and new, that exerts pressure on the owners of the remaining worn out/dumpy/neglected buildings to either step up or sell out to someone who will.
And if you think the bucks stop there, you’d be naive. Kendallville is also seeking regional READI funds to help spur upstairs residential development in downtown and there’s little doubt that the city will actively pursue other improvement projects to improve its core and corridors into downtown.
When left to its own devices prior to these programs, rot seemed like the more inevitable outcome for the downtown. Now, the opposite.
Some residents complain about the money being poured in, bemoaning why invest when there’s “nothing downtown.”
But like growing a garden, you can’t just look at a plot filled with weeds and stones and covered in garbage and expect crops to grow. You’ve got to clean up the site first and make it conducive to growth before you start sprouting vegetables and flowers.
The investments being made by the state and the city over the last three years have drawn out more private investment in downtown than has been seen in decades.
Kendallville is to be applauded for putting its money where its mouth is. Other communities should take note.
Time has shown that these types of changes aren’t just going to happen on their own.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
