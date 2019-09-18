To the editor:
We are being invaded. They are criminals. They are bringing diseases. They are rapists. They want to kill us. They want to steal from us. They will destroy our culture.
Sounds familiar, but these words are a lot older than being recently espoused by Trump and his cohorts.
Years ago, similar words were uttered by the Mohican, Shawnee, Ojibwa, Iroquois, Cree, Mohawk, Seminole and many other Native Americans, as the “white man” invaded their country.
Time to look in the mirror and realize “we” are no different than “them.” Just human beings trying to survive and provide.
William G. Goggin
Garrett
