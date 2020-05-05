To the editor:
I am writing in regards to the no camping that was put in place last week until May 25. I understand the risk of people traveling and staying short term; think very unfair to the seasonal campers that their camper is on a lot not moved, have to maintain our lots, paid thousands for the rent.
It is no different than ones that have cottages or the golf courses full. That is where we spend our summers.
Steuben County has put this order in place for KOA and Jellystone. I don't understand not being to check on our property that we pay taxes on and pay rent.
Everyone is upset with the campgrounds; it's not their fault.
Thank you.
Gale L. Wetzel
Auburn
