90 years ago
• With ideal weather prevailing, a large crowd attended the water carnival held at the Kendallville city park beach, with more than sixty athletes, including both boys and girls, competing in the various swimming and athletic events. The carnival, planned and sponsored by the Lions Club of Kendallville, was a great success from every standpoint and it is almost certain that the carnival will become an annual Labor Day event in Kendallville. Among the events were, boys and girls speed swimming, underwater swim, fancy diving, comic diving, tub race, canoe tilting, canoe race, sail boat race, pole vault and high jump. Some of the frequent winners in various were, Howard Bortner, Don Taggart, Walter Whiteman, Red Warford, Ted Wright, Carl Sprandel, Patty Runge, Nancy Irwin, Charlotte Boszor, Judy Hart, Patty Warford and Kathleen Zimmerman.
