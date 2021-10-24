To the editor:
Were you aware that residents of Corunna have to pay $90 a year to use either the Kendallville or Auburn libraries? I asked the librarian why this is so. She told me that the residents of Corunna voted against having a portion of their tax dollars given to the library.
Having recently moved to Corunna from Auburn, I was sorely disappointed when I finally found a version of a book I've been wanting to read available, yet was unable to check the book out. How deeply disappointing.
What are the children of Corunna supposed to do? Lack of library access is appalling. How are they supposed to find reference materials for reports? Why would taxpayers in this area deny them the joy of reading for leisure? No "Clifford the Big Red Dog," no "Little House On the Prairie" series, no "Huckleberry Finn" or "Tom Sawyer," no "Goosebumps," no anything.
And, the saddest part is the children weren't even considered when this was voted on. Libraries should be free for all, or free for none.
I am saddened and dismayed. I will also be moving soon. A town that is not library friendly is no town for me.
Ginger Roberts
Corunna
