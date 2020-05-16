To the editor:
Just read your front page story, ”Study finds virus affects 2.8% in state,” suggesting the COVID transmission rate is actually 0.58%. They do not say the study is a scientific study. They do not give any margins of error. And they do not explain how they balanced their test group to the population. These are some very big holes I guess we are supposed to overlook.
So let me take their numbers, 186,000 estimated to have been infected for a 0.58% mortality rate, apply them to the 6,850,000 Indiana residents, the current Indiana death toll, which is 1,482, and here's what I get. Should we open completely up, and I suspect that's what this study was designed to encourage us to do, and the virus infected the entire Hoosier population, by their numbers we would end up with 54,579 deaths. That’s more than the flu, in its worst of years, kills in the entire nation. Speaking of, if I apply this to the U.S. population of about 330,000,000 we would have 1,914,000 deaths nationwide. So if the study, conducted by the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health, was meant to give us all some sense of safety to get out and go about our usual business I would have to say, scratching below the surface of this purported study does anything but give us comfort in our home.
David Williams
Garrett
