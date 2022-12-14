To the Editor:
My name is Tara Streb, and I am running for Kendallville City Council.
We are amidst significant growth and momentum, and our decisions today will impact future generations. As a mom to four girls, I know the importance of making Kendallville a great place to live while making every dollar count. I have a passion for community and economic development and have worked hard to build relationships within the community over the last few years. As not everyone knows me yet, I want to take a moment to share my background with the community I hope to serve.
As the Administrative Community Relations Specialist for Be Noble Inc. and Visit Noble County, I serve my community in many ways as the president of Historic Downtown Kendallville, secretary for the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, and a founding member of Noble Thrive by 5. Additionally, I serve as a member of the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee, Parkview Noble’s Patient & Family Advisory Council, and the Thrive Noble County Steering Committee.
As a city council member, I will be a voice for the community and work diligently to ensure your tax dollars are not wasted. I appreciate your support in 2023. Please do not hesitate to ask questions or share your thoughts with me at tarastreb22@gmail.com.
Tara Streb
Kendallville
