To the editor:
I would like to thank all of the voters that voted for me. I have been honored to serve all DeKalb County residents during my term as a DeKalb County Councilwoman. I would like to clarify, contrary to comments made by my opponent, that I always have been and will continue to be fully accessible to all residents of DeKalb County during the remainder of my term. Just a reminder that although my opponent claims to be able to cut county taxes singlehandedly, it cannot be done by one person alone. It takes the entire council working together. I have always tried to do what was best for the advancement of DeKalb County and all of its residents.
Marty Grimm
DeKalb County Councilwoman At-Large
