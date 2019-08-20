To the editor:
On Saturday, Aug. 10, St. John Lutheran Church and School held a benefit golf tournament fundraiser at the Kendallville Golf Club. The course was laid out as 18 hole — All Par 3’s. Twenty-seven teams participated in this unique event. The winners were Ron Wilson and Greg Meyer.
The benefit was sponsored by the following people and companies: Alum-Elec Structures, Dekko Investments, Stuart Brimner Peters & Lear, Scott Frick CPA, Shepherds Chevrolet, Kendallville Iron & Metal, Slaters Concrete Products, Max Platt Ford, AMI Investments Management, Diversified Pattern, Butler CPA, Coffee News, Forbes Re/Max, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Hosler Realty, Stowaway Mini Storage Units, Thrivent Choice, Chase Anderson, Jeff and Janet Stork, Rick Ludwig, Ben Weidner, Thomas Koerner and Rick Carmicheal.
Prizes were donated by Pizza Hut, Wings Etc., Applebee’s, Adams Lake Pub, Noble Hawk Golf Links and Cobblestone Golf Course.
Volunteers included: John and Ginny Sparks, Rick Ludwig, Joe and Nancy Taylor, Janet Stork, Greg Ensley, Tom Koerner, Bob Probst, Tim Walz and Pastor Phil Rigdon.
Raised to support tuition assistance and other school needs $7,800. The school is blessed to have such wonderful support from the community.
John Sparks
Golf Outing chairman
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.