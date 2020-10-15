In 2016, according to census data, 71% of eligible 65 year-olds and older and 67% of 45–64 year-olds were present at the polls in comparison to less than 50% of 18-29 year-olds.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Voting and Registration in the Election of November 2016 “people ages 18 to 34 were registered at a rate of 64% in 2016.”
As a newly turned 18 year-old, I find these statistics as tangible proof of the untapped potential of young people’s political involvement. I believe that younger generations are the future of our world and that regardless of what opinions we may hold, it is our responsibility to make our voices heard.
In the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in ballots have had a spike in expected use during this election. Mail in ballots were originally popularized during the Civil War when soldiers were not able to come home to vote and have been used ever since in the form of absentee ballots. Absentee ballots for the 2020 presidential election can be requested online at Vote.org until Oct. 22.
Seventy-nine percent of youth have said that the global health emergency has opened their eyes to how much public policy directly affects their lives. This information comes from news.gallup.com/poll/315761/lack-voting-information-hamper-youth-turnout.aspx
With school closings and public restrictions, young people are constantly reminded of the individual impact of local and national politics. I feel that this election has involuntarily persuaded youth to become more socially and politically involved. Between the uproar of activism for gun safety by high school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 to the youth led Global Climate Strike in September of 2019, youth are constantly implementing new ways to bring awareness to large political issues.
An Oak Farm Montessori High School senior said, “being a part of a generation so focused on confronting outdated authority and normalities excites me and I expect a large wave of change in this upcoming election because of it. I find it imperative for young generations to speak their minds in any expression possible, especially for political advocacy, and with the resources Gen Z is exposed to we are able to share those expressions with thousands of other people. This generation is able to see first hand the problems American politics is failing to understand. The consequences of these decisions will soon be in our hands.”
I believe my work at Oak Farm Montessori School has helped to prepare me to educate myself and be fully informed with my vote in this election. As a part of our curriculum, we are encouraged to be “civic-minded” — this presents itself in ongoing conversation between students, working with our community to promote positivity and change, and staying informed on issues that affect America and its citizens.
“I am inspired by our youth at Oak Farm Montessori School. Through experience, research and connections, they discover solutions to the world’s issues and are empowered to share their voices to create positive change. We work diligently to support our students finding outlets to share their ideas. Voting is an important civic duty that we instill in our work with students” said Bridget York, an Oak Farm Montessori School educator.
“In my eyes, our generation is more inspired than ever. Youth voters tend to appreciate diversity and connect with social issues early in life, making us a powerful political force. Voting is key to representing our beliefs and making our voices heard,” said an Oak Farm Montessori School alumni.
In the midst of debatably the most controversial and heated election American has ever seen, our votes are imperative.
Claire Weiss is a senior at Oak Farm High School, Avilla, where she is founder and editor of her school’s literary magazine. She is interested in journalism, politics, performing arts, entrepreneurship and creating a safer and happier world.
