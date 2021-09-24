This year the U.S. is on pace to set another record for unintentional shootings by children.
We applaud Janet Holcomb, wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, and first responders who partnered Thursday to raise firearms safety awareness and funds for the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch.
Holcomb was the honored guest at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch 4th Annual Sheriffs’ Shotgun Shoot for Firearms Safety at Cool Springs Education Center in southwest Indiana.
Janet Holcomb has long been actively supporting firearms safety. A National Rifle Association certified shooting and safety training instructor, she hosted a virtual weapon training experience in January 2017 with nearly 450 constituents at Camp Atterbury as part of the governor’s inaugural events.
In July at Camp Atterbury she began the 2021 NRA National Matches by firing the ceremonial opening shot.
August was National Shooting Sports Month, dedicated to encouraging participation in shooting sports while emphasizing firearm safety.
Without safety precautions, firearms can lead to unintentional shootings.
“So far this year, statistics show there have been at least 259 unintentional shootings by children nationwide, resulting in 104 deaths and 168 injuries,” said former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch founder and president. “At this pace, the U.S. is set to surpass the record reached in 2017 when 383 cases of accidental shootings by kids occurred and 156 people were killed.”
Layton said experts attribute the lack of gun safes and failure to use trigger locks to much of the tragic uptick of accidental shootings involving youth in recent months.
Nationwide, more than 19,000 people were killed in the U.S. by gun violence and firearm-related incidents in 2020.
But per capita gun murders have been below the mid-1970s, when overall violent crime levels in the U.S. were much higher than they are today, according to Pew Research.
Many Hoosiers are joining ranks with public safety leaders to raise funds for firearms safety programs through the new Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
National Rifle Association age-appropriate curriculum — such as NRA’s Eddie Eagle videos, posters, activity books and take-home materials for parents and grandparents — are funded by donations.
Other topics at the youth ranch include personal safety, bullying, cybercrimes, first aid and substance abuse. Sensitive subjects are more easily discussed in the wooded, rolling, waterfront ranch where the students can also safely enjoy fishing, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, archery, drones and ATVs.
Layton is a volunteer Youth Ranch board member along with Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, and other Hoosier sheriffs.
Layton said for more information on the not-for-profit or to sponsor ISYR’s Eddie Eagle program, email ISYR’s executive director at ScottMinier@yahoo.com, phone 317-460-4242 or mail tax-deductible donations to Firearms Safety Awareness, c/o ISYR, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.