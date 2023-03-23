To the Editor:
In December 2005, the Steuben Lake Regional Waste District’s (SLRWD) seven member Board raised the monthly rate by 10% to $66.10. This was just six months after the completion of the $38 million project.
On Jan. 5, 2006, I submitted a petition, challenging the rate increase, to the County Commissioners requesting a Public Hearing. The Hearing was held on Jan. 25th, and the Commissioners agreed with the petitioners.
Nineteen months later, on Aug. 2, 2007, the judge declared his decision ( CAUSE NO: 76C01-0602-MI-00055). We LOST!
I had concrete reasons for being outraged at the SLRWD Board’s decision, since I had read all the board minutes from 1999 (they used to be highly detailed) and knew that there were conflicts of interest on the Board.
But none of these reasons had anything to do with the Indiana Code, which regulated the administration and rate setting at all the regional sewer districts in Indiana. A judge has to rely on the Indiana Code when making a decision and could not regard cases of perceived malfeasance, unless they were of a criminal nature. Rate increases do not fall into that category.
So it could be said that emotion got the better part of sound judgment and led me and the other petition signers to purse a Fool’s Errand.
George Pifer, Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.