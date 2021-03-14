Despite opposition from all Senate and House Republicans — including Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young and U.S. Representative Jim Banks — Democrats in Washington are confident their $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is what America needs now.
The Democratic plan will “get money in the pockets of Americans” … because “it’s an emergency,” President Biden said last week.
Republicans say the plan is less about COVID relief and more about a long-time Democratic wish list — such as more support for families with children.
Objecting to the price tag, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the COVID relief bill is a classic example of big government overreach and “real deficit spending.” The nation’s deficit and debt shot up following President Trump’s tax cuts and the COVID relief enacted in 2020 but McConnell did not characterize those measures as “real deficit spending.”
Republicans see the bill as fostering dependence on the federal government by states and other entities that haven’t been able to balance their budgets.
Expanding on the dependence viewpoint, Angie Kidd, executive director of Common Grace Ministries of Noble County, emphasizes that she is a firm believer in “helping without hurting” and not creating dependence.
“If the child tax credit were in place for those who need it most, namely people who actually live within poverty guidelines for most social service agencies and ministries, it would be fine,” she said.
But she does not believe families at higher income levels should receive increased child tax credits.
“What happens when taxpayers are tapped out and the funding stream stops?” she asks.
Because many people who receive a $1,400 COVID relief check will not need it to meet immediate expenses, some may choose to invest the money. Last March KPC interviewed Edison Byzyka, chief investment officer for Credent Wealth Management of Auburn. Byzyka’s comments proved prescient.
In March 2020 stock market prices were collapsing and Byzyka advised KPC readers that it was a good time to buy — not sell.
Forbes has rated Credent as the third-best wealth-advising firm in Indiana.
Two years from now, investors will look back at this crisis and think, “What a great time that was to sell bonds and buy stocks!” Byzyka predicted in the March 12, 2020, interview.
He said he could understand why many investors (in March 2020) were reacting out of fear. “This has been the fastest downside from peak to trough in U.S. equity market history. We have never fallen this fast, this deep before, in the span of two weeks,” he said. “I don’t want to underplay the ... shock factor.” (The drop in March was about 30%.)
However, he said, “There is nothing today that even closely resembles the issues in 2008” that led to a recession. “It was just insane how much debt people had (in 2008).”
In March 2020 he told KPC, “We’re being careful, buying things that are cheap but have very strong fundamentals.”
Contacted Friday, Byzyka said the COVID relief bill, overall, is what our nation needs.
He was optimistic about its impact on northeast Indiana because “it is likely to further bolster consumer spending and leisure activities” here.
He said northeast Indiana, “relative to the rest of the country, remained fairly stable through the mass unemployment wave that hit the United States last year. That’s relatively speaking because thousands of families were negatively impacted, but the aggregate picture looked much better.”
He said that because of that positive relative comparison, “northeast Indiana will definitely benefit more (than some other areas of the nation). I think the trends we’re seeing in housing, for example, are likely to amplify over the next 6-12 months. I would expect a higher demand wave amidst low existing home inventories and an even stronger push for new home construction. If you couple that with the economic and business growth that has gained momentum in northeast Indiana, I would also expect a healthy trend of net new residents in the region.”
For investors who receive the $1,400 and truly do not need it, “treat as if you never received it and deposit it in a retirement account for the long-term,” he advised.
His second piece of advice is “to not fall victim to the mania that you can turn your $1,400 into hundreds of thousands of dollars overnight. The recent Gamestop saga has built an allure over such trading tactics but the reality is a lot less exciting.”
Overall, he said the $1.9 trillion bill is what our nation needs but too many people who don’t need them will be receiving the stimulus checks.
“I think we should have targeted small businesses at a higher degree,” he said, “as well as those individuals that were truly set back over the past 12 months.”
Although targeting “is easier said than done” he said it would have been “a more meaningful approach.”
Some people fear extra money given to individuals and families might be used to support gambling, drug or alcohol abuse or keep people from seeking work. But Biden’s economic advisors have gone on record saying that while that can happen, the data indicates most people use extra money wisely.
According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, enacted on March 27, 2020, had a modest impact on consumer spending. Survey data on household behavior indicated that 42% of the relief money was spent, 31% of the money was used to pay off debt and 27% was saved.
In a Jan. 8 Morning Consult poll about 2021 COVID relief, saving the money, paying debt, rent, a large purchase for home or apartment and putting food on the table were the most frequently mentioned. Respondents could provide multiple answers. As income levels rose, saving the money became the most mentioned choice in the Jan. 8 poll.
When choosing to spend COVID relief funds, keep northeast Indiana at the top of your list.
And if you don’t need the money, donate it to a worthy nonprofit.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Dave Kurtz, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz.
