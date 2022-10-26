To the Editor:
Why change when an individual is doing the job requested.
Greg Lantz has done an exemplary job of standing for the school district, taxpayers, students, and the teachers. He has stood up and presented his thoughts about the research he has completed on most all projects that needed reviewed.
However, his expectations for accountability and documentation requests have come up short of his expectations. The DeKalb community has wanted someone to research the issues, present the findings and be a voice for alternative solutions. Challenging questions can sometimes be embarrassing and difficult to answer, but proper preparation by those involved can prevent those moments. This type of board discussion only generates a more solid approach to a correct resolution to the issues. So, I challenge the entire board to publicly address issues with a more in depth approach. These discussions do not show a board member to be a troublemaker, they show a real concern by that individual and the board to develop good wholesome decisions.
The hot button this year is the vocational manufacturing career paths which is an area that the board should have addressed years ago. The community appreciates the fact that Greg has supported the vocational trades for all his years on the board. He understands the need for this type training as he understands not all students have the desire or means to advance to a four-year degree school. Greg does hold degrees and certifications that support proper setup and layout of this type of program. Setup includes knowledge to instruct and a facility to conduct the school. Should these areas of education and future-building be addressed for our students ahead of additional sports facilities? While Greg was a student athlete, I know he’s willing to really weigh that question for our students.
Finally, Greg did open the door for public discussions of issues with the advent of open discussions prior to the school board meeting. This gives the public a chance to speak and should make the board more aware and develop a response! This action was something the state supported for all school boards and DeKalb had already acted on this issue.
As an additional note Tony Baker would make a great board member as he has manufacturing experience, degrees, and experience in those fields. His education and past sports experience allows him to understand the needs of the district both educationally and athletically.
Support Greg Lantz and Tony Baker to continue the questioning of school board decisions.
Jim Littlejohn
Auburn
Past DeKalb Central School Board member
