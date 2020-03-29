25 years ago
• A 17-year veteran firefighter is Kendallville’s new fire chief. Robert Mason, 45, of Kendallville, has been appointed fire chief to replace Larry McGahen, who resigned the position to pursue the Democratic nomination for mayor. Mayor Jeff Smith, a Republican seeking re-election, announced Mason’s promotion from first-class firefighter at a news conference in City Hall.
