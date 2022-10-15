Abortion debate is about right and wrong
To the Editor:
I love the letter recently published from the woman claiming Republicans are taking away women’s rights based off of abortion views. Calling opinions propaganda.
Here’s a thought.
Don’t have sex unless you are prepared for possible pregnancy. Get on birth control. Use plan B. Choose a better man to have sex with. Choose adoption. Respect your body in the first place.
Or another one: Accept the biological fact that sex is for producing human life.
Accept the fact that there are consequences for actions, have you ever considered those young women (and men who supported the abortion) who have lifelong guilt, shame and depression from choosing abortion? You know why? Because it is morally wrong. There is and always will be moral accountability, and that is deep. Your life is no more important than a baby’s, or an elderly person. You were a baby that depended on someone else, too. So thank your own mother for not murdering you so you could write your article blaming Republicans.
We as women have this choice:
We can start acting responsible and respectful to our own bodies.
We can start being accountable for our actions, just as we expect from men.
Stop getting angry that murder shouldn’t be added to women’s list of freedoms. Because that’s exactly what it is, murder. Execution.
This isn’t about Republicans and Democrats. This is about right and wrong. Good and evil. Stop believing that evil is going to win here, when every knee will bow, and every mouth will confess that there is a God at the end of this life.
Bethany Page
Ligonier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.