25 years ago
• The DeKalb County Chapter AARP sponsored a seminar — “Social Security” at the Heimach Center in Auburn. Guest speaker Bill Kelleher, retired director of the Crawfordsville Social Security, with assistance from Virgil Sanders, who is retired director of the DeKalb County Social Security Office. The speakers will provide a history of the past, present and future of Social Security and would answer questions and concerns from the audience.
