To the editor:
I know most people’s thoughts in recent days are not on the upcoming elections, but the coronavirus and understandably so. As a young “20-something” millennial with a husband and new baby to care for, these days have been at the very least — uncertain. We’re sailing in uncharted waters. But at some point, this challenge will be behind us and life will have returned to normal. If we’re not careful, it’s easy to get so singly focused on our situation, we forget it’s temporary. The purpose of my letter is to encourage everyone to look past our current dilemma and on to who will best represent our community in the months and years to come.
Please understand, I’m not speaking as a Republican or a Democrat, but a citizen who simply wants the best for our community now and for the future. Some of my contemporaries, even those from generations behind me, are calling for younger blood, rather than those more experienced to be placed in leadership positions. While I believe whole-heartedly that my generation should involve themselves in civic service, I have noticed an unsettling trend. It seems that for some, years of experience almost equates with automatic disqualification. To me, this is foolish and quite frankly discriminatory. It’s not unlike a woman voting for a woman solely because of her gender. Gender or age should never be a sole reason for casting a vote. While I’m proud of all the women in leadership positions, qualifications and experience will always be and should always be the determining factor for a person to be placed in office. Think about it! We are literally entrusting our decisions and our future to someone else when we cast that vote. Doesn’t it make sense that we should put people in those positions that are qualified to perform that job? This is why my husband and I will be voting for Mike Watson for DeKalb County commissioner. Mike’s many years of experience, not only in public service but as a successful businessman, have provided him a proven track record. Mike has been an Auburn City Council representative from 2013-present, he’s the current president of the Auburn Economic Development Commission and he’s the current president of the DeKalb Central Foundation. Mike was also recently appointed to the DeKalb Economic Development Commission by Mayor Mike Ley.
Mike has taken to time sit down with us and many others in our community to listen to our concerns. He cares deeply about the people of this county and the legacy he will leave for future generations. I’m confident Mike will represent our best interest in his decisions. In his own words, “I believe government must be efficient, effective, responsive and accountable on every level!” That’s the kind of leadership I want representing me. Wishing everyone safety and peace through this difficult time.
I hope you’ll join me in casting your vote for Mike Watson as DeKalb County Commissioner.
Brittany Lapland
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.