To the editor:
The Visit Noble County Program Purpose Committee and Board of Directors are pleased to announce the awarding of $500 to Experience the Heart of Kendallville for the 3rd Annual Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival.
The funds were used for a portion of the entertainment costs, including "Tinkerbell" from Your Party Princess, hosting a meet and greet, story time, and sing-along with children from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Additionally, Celestial Circus provided three circus performers to give magical entertainment from 1-2 p.m.
The grant was approved because of the application's high quality and alignment with the Visit Noble County mission.
In essence, the Fairy, Gnome, and Troll Festival is a unique experience for both residents and visitors to Noble County. This family-friendly festival helps bring awareness to the Noble County Fairy Door Project: an educational and cultural benefit to residents and visitors alike.
Information about the Visit Noble County Tourism Grant Program is found on our website visitnoblecounty.com/tour-partner-resources
For more information about the 3rd Annual Fairy, Gnome, and Troll Festival, in downtown Kendallville please visit kendallvillemainstreet.com/events/fairy-gnome-and-troll-festival
Grace Caswell
Albion
