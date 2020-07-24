To the editor:
If you have ever been the victim of armed criminals it’s an experience you are not likely to forget. And, you will certainly never support the absolutely foolish idea of de-funding the police.
The following encounter with the bad guys happened many years ago, but remains a vivid memory.
On a cold, early morning in March, I stopped by the 7-11 store located on Suitland Road across from the fire department and about a quarter of a mile from the main gate of Andrews Air Force Base.
Behind the counter was a tall, slender black male in his twenties. I walked over to the self-serve coffee area, poured a large one, selected a sweet bun and went to pay for it. The man suddenly pointed a .38 caliber revolver at me, demanded my wallet and ordered me to the area behind the beverage coolers.
His partner, a much older, stocky black male, armed with a 1911 style .45 caliber handgun, was busy tying up a delivery truck driver. I joined him, the store manager and the clerk, face down bound hand and foot. I kept looking at this duo, trying to get a fairly accurate description of them. The younger guy came over to me, stuck his revolver firmly agains the back of my head and shouted that if I looked at them one more time he would blow my expletive head off. They continued to loot the store for a few minutes, then left. We untied ourselves pretty quickly and notified the police. They took our info telling us that there was little hope of ever getting our money back. We were invited to look through mug-shot books. They told us that many convenience stores were robbed daily, some hired armed guards. They got me for over $200. I got on the phone to cancel two credit cards. Then drove around the area checking storm drains and trash bins hoping to find our wallets. Nothing. It is aggravating to lose documents, photos, etc. but at least no one was hurt.
Later that afternoon I went to see my friend, Sonny D., a self-employed tow truck operator who often did jobs for my garage. He was a well respected black guy who seemed to know half the people in the county. He was also well-informed about whatever was going on, both good and bad. After listening to my account of the hold-up, he offered to look into it, and, if anyone knew where these fellows hung out, he would give me a tip. He called me the following day to let me know that there was a good chance the two thieves were located in a small cluster of run-down homes located a couple of miles beyond an auto salvage yard. He did not have the house number. I decided to have a look and gathered a few close associates to investigate. After a quick recon of the area, no house had a car in the driveway, one of the guys looking through a porch window spotted a man who was tied to a chair. The front door wasn’t locked. After a glass of water and a few minutes to recover, the elderly black gentleman told us that he had been held prisoner for about a week. He said he overheard them say they were going to North Carolina. Damn! Chase over. Those hoodlums were very, very lucky. I hoped that a prison cell was not too far in their future, before they killed someone!
Today, our prison system is packed with punks like these because they all share a common philosophy: Only suckers work for a living.
John M. George
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.