To the editor:
You know, our Founding Fathers really had a gem of an idea which was to include Freedom of the Press in The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
I figure that they had a pretty good handle on human behavior and power.
Although not perfect … it’s the best thing we still have going, and it’s the last check and balance the citizens of the United States have to keep the government in the hands of its citizens.
The Free Press protects the citizens of the United States by holding the people we vote into office to their promise to run our country for the betterment for “We the People.” (That covers the three branches: Legislative, Judicial and Executive.)
The Press is there to make sure those we vote in do not stray from that promise and become distracted by self importance, and greed for wealth and power.
The Press also has looked out for us when certain industries grow to the point of taking U.S. citizens hostage with their products and services, and not participating in fair competition, fair wages and moral business practices.
The Press has been there for us throughout our history, asking the questions we want to ask, checking to be sure people are honest and keeping us informed locally, regionally and internationally so we can be a better educated society knowing the world around us.
Compare our press with other governments out there. There are many that silence a free press in order to run their own government press. The citizens of those governments only hear what those in charge want them to hear.
What a sad deal that is.
I’ve worked around a broadcast newsroom for over 40 years, and read the newspaper, news magazines, and watched local and national news for most of my 67 years. I have realized the huge responsibility the press carries for us. We need the dedicated people on the front lines being our journalistic gatekeepers and watching our backs from corruption, ill will, and informing us in an honest and moral way.
Over that span, I have seen a change in direction of the press. When I first participated in news preparation and presentations, there was a rule of thumb.
Give both sides of a story. One side made you biased and you are not serving the public honestly. Another rule, your sources had to be named and confirmed before putting out any information to the public. (This sometimes held up the release of information (“Headlines,” “First to Bring You,” “Exclusive” etc.) from being released earlier, but when it was released, no retraction had to be given and people trusted what they read or saw.)
The last rule to be mentioned was The 5 Ws and H. (Who, What, Where, When, Why and How.) Confirmed facts without opinion. a.k.a. “Hard News.”
Editorials had their place in publications and broadcasting, and that’s where we would go to get opinions and discussions on issues.
For most of my career, most news outlets and journalists were universal in practicing these rules, and readers/viewers/listeners could trust what was offered as pretty much gospel. (With a little sway to the Liberal or Conservative … but not much.) You could always pick any publication or watch different news programs and get two sides of a story.
Times have changed in the political world and how we as U.S. citizens treat each other. There is so much passion in what we believe in that we do not want to listen to what each other has to say. Unfortunately, the press is following that same pattern. This new standard of journalism is driving the readers, viewers and listeners to the news sources where they are comfortable and agreeable with their own opinions.
They are not getting two sides of a story, in some cases, important information is being suppressed due to journalist bias and they are completely out of the loop.
The great divide is gaining momentum and we need our Press to bring us back together.
The challenge has been set to increase the flame of Journalist Integrity and Responsibility. Give us both sides of the story, keep “Hard News” and Op Eds separated in reporting, and continue to be our last line of defense to a free society. You are sorely needed.
Jim Turcovsky
Auburn
